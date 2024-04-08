How to keep Paris cool during the Olympics 2024

150 Last modified by the author on 08/04/2024 - 12:12

The "Climate Resilience and Adaptation Innovation Challenge", launched by the City of Paris, invites participating organisations to propose sustainable cooling solutions for the capital during the summer events.

From 15 February to 15 March 2024, come and submit your ideas for a cool Olympic Games! The challenge launched by the capital is aimed at a wide audience, since all public and private organisations, as well as individuals, can take part. At the end of the day, the solutions proposed will be showcased in a dedicated exhibition at the Académie du Climat (Paris 3rd arrondissement).

The aim of this initiative is not only to support innovative projects in the fields of climate adaptation, resilience and ecological transition, but also to raise the profile of these innovations at national and international level, to ultimately encourage the scaling up of these impact solutions.

The winners of the challenge will be announced in April. Their projects will be exhibited for up to a year, starting in June 2024.