Expert Talk - Sarah Noyé

Last modified by the author on 07/09/2023 - 17:56

EXPERT TALKS series is an initiative from the BUILD UP portal. In the form of face-to-face interviews, experts from all around Europe and covering the field of energy efficiency in buildings share their views, experience and expertise.

The interviews address relevant topics linked to the Topic of the Month.

This month we will be discussing about "Building performance assessment" with Sarah Noyé, Researcher in Digitalisation and automation of construction at Tecnalia Research & Innovation.

During the interview, Noyé answers questions about how are Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) used for energy performance assessment, how can they address the needs of stakeholders in the sector and how do European / EU-funded projects contribute to existing technical standards in terms of digitalising energy performance assessment and retrofit works.

Noyé is a researcher and she is specialised in digitalisation and automation of construction. She is currently working at Tecnalia Research Innovation.

Watch the interview on BUILD UP!