BUS-GoCircular webinar series on BUILD UP!

The EU has committed to making its built environment greener in the coming years. With the introduction of the “Fit for 55” package and the proposed revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, building investments are becoming increasingly driven by requirements and opportunities to apply sustainable energy technologies and circularity concepts.

However, the competencies and skills needed to support a successful transition to a low-carbon and circular built environment remain a key issue that building stakeholders are struggling to solve.

The EU-funded BUS-GoCircular project understands the importance of a green energy workforce within the construction sector. It aims to address and overcome the challenges of stimulating demand for a circular construction skilled workforce, along with the hands-on capacity building to increase the number of skilled professionals within the workforce across the value chain.

4 webinars to reskill and upskill the building sector workforce

With four webinars, each aimed at a specific target audience and hosted by BUILD UP, this series will highlight how different stakeholders could join forces to reskill and upskill the building sector workforce with circular skills by highlighting the main takeaways and outcomes of the project.

While local authorities can activate their procurement power, SMEs can adapt the open-source training materials developed by the project for their needs. Architects will learn more on how Continuous Professional Development (CPD), while building research centres and training centres will discover units of learning outcomes and comprehensive training materials to upskill professionals in this new area that is circularity.