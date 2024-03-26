Webinar: Understanding skills for a sustainable future: skills mapping
Lara González Volpe
On Thursday, March 21, BUILD UP hosted a webinar organised by ISSO ‘Understanding skills for a sustainable future: skills mapping’. During the event, experts and stakeholders delved into the role of skills mapping in the decarbonisation of buildings, sharing the insights and experience of four projects: BuildUpSkills Netherlands, Train4Sustain, Arise and BUS-Go Circular.
