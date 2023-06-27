Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Webinar - The right steps to sustainable cooling

    Limiting global mean temperature rise to 1.5ºC is increasingly out of reach, with all regions suffering more frequent, intense and longer heat events. Climate adaptation interventions are required globally to be prepared for a hotter world.

    This webinar will show the research advances of the EU-funded project ResCool inside the framework of the Future of Cooling Programme at the University of Oxford. The presentation will introduce the framework of the Future of Cooling programme, will show the countries most affected by rising temperatures, and will explain the existing barriers in the cooling sector promoted by the dominant cooling technology—the vapour-compression refrigerant technology. The webinar will conclude with the right steps in the right order steps to address sustainable cooling globally, highlighting the gaps that should be overcome by industry and academia.

    The presentation will be led by Dr Nicole Miranda, Senior Researcher of the Future of Cooling Programme; and Dr Jesus Lizana, Marie-Curie Research Fellow at the University of Oxford.

    Find out about the agenda and register!

