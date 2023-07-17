REPLAY: Webinar - The right steps to sustainable cooling



On July 13th, BUILD UP hosted a webinar under its topic of the month: Sustainable Cooling Solutions.

The webinar provided valuable insights into sustainable cooling solutions within the context of the Future of Cooling Programme at the University of Oxford, and showcased the research advancements of the EU-funded project ResCool, shedding light on the countries most affected by rising temperatures and explaining the existing barriers in the cooling sector, primarily associated with the vapour-compression refrigerant technology prevalent in the industry.

The event was hosted by BUILD UP, and presented by Dr. Nicole Miranda, Senior Researcher of the Future of Cooling Programme, and Dr. Jesus Lizana, Marie-Curie Research Fellow at the University of Oxford.

Then the webinar delved into the specific regions that are particularly susceptible to the impacts of rising temperatures, emphasizing the need for comprehensive cooling solutions to safeguard vulnerable populations and ensure their well-being. Furthermore, presenting economic models of ownership of sustainable cooling solutions that could provide a viable solution for the dilemma. The discussion highlighted the negative consequences of relying on the current dominant cooling technology, vapour-compression refrigerants, and the urgent need to overcome the barriers associated with its usage.

Then the webinar delved into the specific regions that are particularly susceptible to the impacts of rising temperatures, emphasizing the need for comprehensive cooling solutions to safeguard vulnerable populations and ensure their well-being. Furthermore, presenting economic models of ownership of sustainable cooling solutions that could provide a viable solution for the dilemma. The discussion highlighted the negative consequences of relying on the current dominant cooling technology, vapour-compression refrigerants, and the urgent need to overcome the barriers associated with its usage.

Watch the full replay on BUILD UP!