Webinar Recording - New Training Materials and Methodologies for Up-Skilling in Circular Economy in Construction for Training Centers

83 Last modified by the author on 20/12/2023 - 15:22

On Thursday 14th December 2023, BUILD UP hosted the final webinar from a four-part series that presented the BUS-GoCircular project outcomes. In this interactive session, a peer-led and participant-centred overview of BUS-GoCircular‘s training methodologies and innovative circular training content was presented.

This webinar was specially designed for training centre managers and educational professionals for whom this freely available teacher-led training materials in construction are particularly relevant.

The speakers presented the following topics:

Watch the full webinar on BUILD UP!