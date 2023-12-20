Webinar Recording - New Training Materials and Methodologies for Up-Skilling in Circular Economy in Construction for Training Centers
Emily Coe-Björsell
83 Last modified by the author on 20/12/2023 - 15:22
On Thursday 14th December 2023, BUILD UP hosted the final webinar from a four-part series that presented the BUS-GoCircular project outcomes. In this interactive session, a peer-led and participant-centred overview of BUS-GoCircular‘s training methodologies and innovative circular training content was presented.
This webinar was specially designed for training centre managers and educational professionals for whom this freely available teacher-led training materials in construction are particularly relevant.
The speakers presented the following topics:
- BUS-GoCircular Mapping of required skills and skill gaps
- Training – BusGoCircular
- Train the Trainer Programme
- Mentoring Programme
- Fundamentals Training packs
- Gamification
- BUS-GoCircular Action Plan for Public authorities
Watch the full webinar on BUILD UP!
