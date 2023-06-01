BUILDING CONVERSATIONS UP with Kieran Morgan

BUILD UP brings you our May written interview, as part of our BUILDING CONVERSATIONS UP. This month, we interview Kieran Morgan - expert in International Construction Arbitration, Energy, and Strategic Public Procurement and BUILD UP Ambassador.

Kieran Morgan "The hurdles to overcome by adopting circular principles in construction are the need to develop digital "materials passports" and the fact that projects adopt collaborative BIM models which currently do not recognise recycled materials"

Kieran has 15 years’ experience in legal private practice and in-house consultancy. He specialises in International Construction Arbitration, Energy, and Strategic Public Procurement. Kieran is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb) and the Asian Institute of Alternative Dispute Resolution (FAIADR). He is a Member of the European Society of Construction Law, the European Commission High Level Construction Forum, and RICS World Built Environment Forum. Kieran is also Executive Committee Member of THE Arbitration and BUILD UP Board Ambassador.

