X-tendo and U-Cert final conference: the road to enhanced and future-proof energy performance certificates – 6 July 2022

Funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, X-tendo and U-CERT are closing three years of commitments and achievements in the field of next generation building performance assessment and certification. Part of the Next Gen EPCs cluster (D^2EPC, E-DYCE, ePANACEA, EPC-RECAST, crossCert, EUBSuperHub, iBRoad2EPC, TIMEPAC) with other 9 projects and, and together with QualDeEPC, they were the first to start in 2019 on this topic.

The two teams, their guest speakers and colleagues from the Next Gen EPCs cluster, are coming together on 6 July for what will be THE 2022 event on Energy Performance Certificates. The programme will tell the story of these H2020 research and innovation projects, highlighting main results and preparing the floor for the exploitation of the outputs, both at EU and national levels. While X-tendo has by design a modular structure covering 10 features (smart readiness indicator, comfort, outdoor air pollution, real energy consumption, district heating, EPC databases, building logbook, tailored recommendations, financing options, one stop shops), U-CERT project has a specific recipe still allowing flexibility (convergence of calculation methodologies with the EPB standards, user-centred approach with a nudging effect, indoor environmental quality, smart readiness indicator, measured building performance and operational rating).

Draft agenda

Moderator: Sonja van Renssen, Energy Monitor (tbc)

10:30 Welcome coffee

11:00 Introductory Session

Welcome from the moderator, 5 min

Overview of the projects from project coordinators, X-tendo and U-Cert

Introduction from the Commission/CINEA/ MEP, 10 min MEP Claudia Gamon, European Parliament (tbc) Ulrike Nuscheler, Project Officer , Cinea (tbc) Nathalie Cliquot, Project Officer, CINEA (tbc) Pau Garcia Audi, DG ENER



11:55 Plenary panel discussion: Enhancing EPC schemes on the EU and national level (50 minutes)

Pau Garcia Audi, DG ENER

MEP Claudia Gamon, an Austrian Renew (Tbc)

Ulrike Nuscheler, Project officer, CINEA (tbc)

Nathalie Cliquot, Project Officer, CINEA (tbc)

Adrian Joyce,EuroACE (tbc)

Rui Fragoso, Adene

Jaap Hogeling, EPB Center

13:00 Lunch

14:00 Second session

Introduction into the Poster session, 5 min

14:05 Poster session : people will be splitted in three groups (according to badges of different colors) and there will be three presentations from the 6 poster leaders, followed by informal Q&A.

Comfort and Indoor environmental quality, including impact of outdoor

Real energy consumption, measured vs calculated

Data handling

Ethnographic research

15:00 short input on the EPC-sister-Project network (Andrei Litiu, Rehva)

15:05 Plenary panel discussion: opportunities, necessities and restrictions for extending EPC indicators

Opened by representatives of the three sister projects X-tendo, U-Cert and QualDeEPC, the discussion will continue with pitches by the sister projects present in the audience.

16:25 Conclusions, 5 min

16:30 Networking cocktail