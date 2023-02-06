Wind and Solar generated record 20% of EU electricity in 2022. More than gas, nuclear, hydro, coal

Now 2022 is over, the figures are in for all the main electricity generation types. For the first time ever, wind and solar delivered more electricity in 2022 than gas, nuclear, hydro or coal. In total, that’s a record one-fifth of the EU’s electricity last year.

We can thank the “triple crisis” of Russian gas cuts, the 500-year record drought’s effect on hydro, and the unexpected French nuclear shutdowns for the renewed drive for wind and solar. Daisy Dunne at Carbon Brief presents all the numbers. A fall in demand, caused by public concern over the Russian gas cuts as well as a mild winter, made a contribution to handling the crisis too. But that doesn’t detract from the success of wind and solar, and in particular record solar generation in 20 EU nations with standout figures from the Netherlands and Greece. Coal also rose to help compensate, but no higher than its 2018 figure. The 26 coal units brought back as emergency standby ran at just 18% capacity at the end of 2022. And nine of those coal units did not provide any generation at all. So the prospects for coal will continue to decline in 2023, says the analysis. And so too for gas, as wind and solar continue their rapid growth, and hydro and nuclear come back online.

