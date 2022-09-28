Why use Dashboards to Implement your Energy Efficiency Plan

Have you ever been in a situation where you wanted to take steps to improve your energy consumption but didn't know where to start? Maybe you have already heard of Energy Dashboards?

Today, we would like to introduce you to this reporting tool that can provide you with precious information about your energy consumption, in a form that you can understand it easily and use it as a basis for taking relevant and clear action toward greater energy efficiency.

Energy dashboards are a great type of support at every level of a company. Indeed, they will benefit engineers, analysts, energy managers and employees in their effort to improve energy efficiency and meet benchmarking mandates.

Keep on reading if you are interested in learning more about this fantastic tool and how your company can benefit from its use.

What is an Energy Dashboard?

A dashboard, usually provided as part of your Energy Management System, is a feature that allows you to see at a glance the key indicators of your energy measurements and consumption. Easily customisable, it gives you the ability to configure a set of widgets based on your devices and facilities and apply them to a specific location in your building. This way, you can view the type of information you are interested in at a given time, for a given location. Let's take a closer look at the advantages of using this type of functionality.



4 Reasons to Use Energy Dashboards for your Efficiency Plan

When it comes to implementing energy-saving measures, the use of an Energy Management Software (EMS) can be a real ally. To be more specific, you can take advantage of the use of clear and readable dashboards that can provide you with many benefits in your quest for energy efficiency. Therefore, if you are ready to start your journey toward energy management and are looking to implement an efficiency plan, here are the reasons to use dashboards to simplify your life and help you achieve your goals.

1. Real-Time Energy Consumption Display

As you can see, dashboards are a great way to get an overview of your energy consumption. But it is also an easy way to evaluate the performance of your installations in real-time. Imagine that you have decided to reduce your carbon footprint by switching to photovoltaic production. With a dashboard, you will get your active energy production on a daily basis.

Or, if you care about keeping your employees and customers comfortable, you will most likely want to monitor the Co2 level (against a limit you set later). Simply add the corresponding widget to your dashboard and you will have daily control of this data.

2. Energy Savings Verification

You might wonder if the energy efficiency measures you implemented are working. Now it's time to find out... To do this, it is easy to get an overview of your total energy consumption, month by month, to see whether or not it is decreasing since you implemented these measures. If it has, then you can feel proud and confident about the rest of the journey. Is it not the case? No problem, an EMS offers many other features to help you identify where your potential over-consumption is coming from.

3. Make your Efficiency Measures Visible by Disclosing them

To your Client(s)

ou prioritise targets for short, medium or long-term change.

4. Easily Comprehensible Data

Clear and readable data is way more engaging and will significantly improve the User Experience (UX). Indeed, visual information allows for an easier understanding and digestion, especially in today’s world where we are constantly and continuously assailed by information... But there is more… When data is presented in an interactive way, with labelled icons to avoid any misunderstanding, it gets simpler to compare information and draw relevant conclusions.

Dashboards often favour ongoing engagement as real-time data are displayed, and thus, information is always fresh. Consequently, dashboard insights can be promoted on a regular basis to encourage a common effort within the company, as we mentioned earlier.

In addition, thanks to our Dexma tool, you can access your customised dashboards at any time, without having to be in front of your computer: bring your dashboards with you thanks to our mobile layouts! You will just need to define a layout for your tablet or mobile to view your dashboards on the go. You can let technicians on-site access your dashboards from their mobile devices, with no need to log in. Finally, you are able to configure your own dashboard with just a few clicks and share it with your stakeholders.

To conclude, energy dashboards not only allow you to check the effectiveness of your energy-saving measures but also help you to get support from your management team, employees or colleagues thanks to their ease of use and sharing. Data, when effectively displayed and depicted to dashboard users, can be highly empowering and actionable but not only...data can also encourage users to interact with the knowledge they have acquired, thus, driving and participating in the change of their well-established habits and operations. As a result, higher performance goals will be set and more importantly, achieved.

