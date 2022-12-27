Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    What is missing in Energy, Climate, and Spatial planning?

    What is missing in Energy, Climate, and Spatial planning?

    Are you involved in Energy, Climate, Urban, or Spacial planning of your territory? Would you like to share how it is done there? Then, at IN-PLAN, we are interested in your experience!

    The IN-PLAN project is collecting current practices on how Energy, Climate, or Spacial planning is done across Europe to identify what is missing for efficient planning!

    The overarching objective of IN-PLAN is to develop, test, and roll out the IN-PLAN practice – a long-lasting support structure enabling local and regional authorities to effectively implement their sustainable energy and climate plans by:  

    • integrating energy, climate and spatial planning (as well as other types of planning tools, such as mobility, infrastructure, etc.);  
    • ensuring commitment at all political levels (through vertical integration);
    • and  matching the included measures with specific dedicated local and regional budget lines.   

    On top of delivering this innovative and effective approach, IN-PLAN intends to empower local and regional governments and their energy, climate, and development agencies through a 2-step capacity building programme. 

    If you are involved in energy, climate, mobility, urban, or spatial planning, we are eager to know more about how it is done in your territory. How? We have prepared a survey that you can fill in. It will only take you 15 mins! The survey is open until January 15th, 2023.

    Take the survey    

     

     urban planning
     spatial planning
     adaptation
     climate
     urban logistics
     Urban
     spatial
     energy
     mobility
     

    Author of the page

  • F FEDARENE - Energy Agencies
    FEDARENE - Energy Agencies

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 21/12/2022 - 12:13

    Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     urban planning
     spatial planning
     adaptation
     climate
     urban logistics
     Urban
     spatial
     energy
     mobility
     

    On the network on the same themes