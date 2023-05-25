Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Webinar - The clean energy transition for buildings: Professional associations enhancing renovation skills

    Webinar - The clean energy transition for buildings: Professional associations enhancing renovation skills

    All policy instruments enabling and facilitating the clean energy transition in the building sector are falling into place in 2023 at the EU level.

    This includes the adoption of the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED), the Renewable Energy Directive (RED), and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) as core elements of the 'fit for 55' package, designed to realize the EU Green Deal.

    Furthermore, the recent inclusion of REPowerEU has further strengthened the comprehensive approach towards achieving the clean energy transition in the building sector.

    The journey to bring the buildings related EU policy instruments to practice on the ground doesn’t end here. The EU’s Member States (MSs) need to adequately transpose, implement, enforce and monitor them while fostering and ensuring their practical application by skilled building professionals.

    Against this backdrop the session organizers, targeting foremost policy makers and at large the building sector stakeholders, drawn together some of the key institutional, professional and business actors to foster EU-national coordination and address at the fastest pace possible the skills challenges, such as:

    • Policy and financing instruments as a linchpin for the skills framework
    • Education, training, upskilling and reskilling for bridging the gap ‘available-needed' professionals (KPIs)
    • Attractiveness of the sector, including the gender & age dimensions: changing mindsets about technical education and careers at the earliest stages (e.g., children)
    • Best practices for designing effective training programmes
    • New digital technologies

    Join BUILD UP on June 7 from 14.00 - 16.00 in this webinar brought to you in cooperation with Federations of European HVAC Association (REHVA)European Builders Confederation (EBC)GCP EuropeRenovate Europe, and EuropeOn

    Find out more and register!

     energy efficiency
     green deal
     renewable energies
     clean energy
     clean energy transition
     Policy
     building sector
     EED
     RED: EPBD

    Author of the page

  • E Emily Coe-Björsell
    Emily Coe-Björsell

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     energy efficiency
     green deal
     renewable energies
     clean energy
     clean energy transition
     Policy
     building sector
     EED
     RED: EPBD

    On the network on the same themes