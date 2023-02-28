The SmartBuilt4EU project is pleased to invite you to our next webinar “SmartBuilt4EU – The future of smart buildings in Europe” that will take place online hosted by BuildUp on March 6, from 10:00 to 11:00 CET.

The building sector is one of the key enablers to achieve low carbon economy goals for 2050. To deliver this potential, buildings need to transform from passive isolated elements to smart buildings. In the last three years, SmartBuilt4EU has supported the emergence of a smart buildings market in Europe. In addition to promoting exchanges between innovators, the project has coordinated a large stakeholder’s community in promoting and testing the Smart Readiness Indicator (SRI).

This project is coordinated by ECTP, the European Construction, built environment and energy efficient building Technology Platform, and gathers partners EURAC, VITO, R2M and DOWEL Innovation, as well as the ECTP members LIST, ASM, CARDIFF University, TNO and VTT.

Throughout the project, 12 White Papers were written by 4 task forces (Interaction with users, Efficient building operation, Interactions with the external environment and Crosscutting issues). In each of the white papers, several barriers and drivers were analysed in order to identify R&I gaps in different topics, such as R&D, scaling up and industrialisation, regulation, among others. The resulting white papers have been the base for the SRIA (Strategic Research Innovation Agenda) and the Policy Recommendations that will feed the design of future Horizon Europe calls.

The webinar will be focused on presenting the SRIA, the policy recommendations and the final results of the project.

