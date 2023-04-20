Webinar - Replicable solutions for sustainable Plus Energy Buildings

Hosted by BUILD UP, the Cultural-E project organises a webinar titled "Replicable solutions for sustainable Plus Energy Buildings: a comprehensive evaluation including energy performance, LCA, LCC and new business models”. The event will take place on the 16th of May 2023 at 10.00H CET.

The Cultural-E goal is going a step beyond Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEBs) towards the future of Plus Energy Buildings (PEBs). The team is approaching this topic by looking at climate and cultural differences in the use of residential buildings around Europe. By the end of the five years, the project will have built four new Plus Energy Buildings in France, Germany, Italy and Norway. Cultural-E will also produce design tools, smart technologies, methodologies and policies.

This webinar will consist of an overview of Positive Energy Buildings and solution sets as developed within the Cultural-E project, followed by 3 presentations on specific topics related to the theme:

The first one will provide an overview of Positive Energy Buildings and how different technological solution sets can be used in these buildings. Moreover, these aspects need to take into account the cultural background of four geo-clusters, representative of Europe’s diversity.

The second presentation will provide insight into how the different variables (i.e., cultural, technological, climatic) affect the energy performance of these buildings and how harmonizing the control strategies is essential in cases where different technological systems are involved.

The third presentation will focus on the environmental aspects related to the considered solution sets, considering the whole life cycle of the building. Lastly, consideration of the life cycle costing is drawn, with a discussion on new possibilities in terms of business models that arise from these building typologies.

The expected outcome of this workshop is to disseminate the project outcomes, focusing on the different aspects of the developed solution sets, namely the energy performance and control strategies, the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), the Life Cycle Costing (LCC) and new business models. Moreover, active interaction with the audience is foreseen, in particular at the end of each presentation, when the audience will have the possibility to provide their opinion through a discussion that will be guided by the presenter.

Agenda

10.00 – 10.05 Presentation of BUILD UP, introduction to the webinar topic, and presentation of the agenda

BUILD UP Team member

10.05 – 10.20 Overview on Positive Energy Buildings and solution sets

Francesco Isaia, Postdoctoral Researcher, Eurac

10.20 – 10.40 Energy performance assessment and harmonized control strategies

Francesco Turrin, Researcher, Eurac

10.40 – 10.45 Poll discussion #1

Moderated by Francesco Turrin

10.45 – 11.05 Environmental lifecycle impact (LCA)

Roberta Di Bari, Research Associate, University of Stuttgart

11.05 – 11.10 Poll discussion #2

Moderated by Roberta Di Bari

11.10 – 11.30 LCC (Life-Cycle Cost) and discussion on new business models

Dr. Hermann Leis, Research Associate, siz energieplus

11.30 – 11.35 Poll discussion #3

Moderated by Dr Hermann Leis

11.35 – 11.55 Q&A discussion

Moderated by BUILD UP

11.55 – 12.00 Closing remarks and thank you from BUILD UP

BUILD UP Team member

REGISTER HERE