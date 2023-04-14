Webinar: practical tools for the construction sector in digital twin - #2 digital tools for health & safety on the construction site

Are you the Construction Project Manager, H&S Manager or QC Manager? Or maybe you are just interested in Digital Twin and current, practical solutions in that area? Join our WEBINAR and get to know ‘Digital tools for Health & Safety on the construction site’ developed in COGITO project! It will reduce your costs, improve quality and create a safer environment.

Towards minimising construction project time/cost overruns and alleviate workplace accidents, COGITO targets a semantic and pragmatic alignment between novel data capture techniques and delivery of value-adding end-user services leveraging the power of near-real-time data for the timely detection of health & safety hazards to humans, construction quality defects as well as a constantly up-to-date workflow management in order to minimise construction project time/cost overruns and alleviate workplace accidents.

To address this challenge, the EU-funded COGITO project introduces a real-time digital representation (twin) of a construction project, using methods to ensure interoperability among the different components and technologies constituting the digital twin ecosystem, following the lean construction principles. COGITO aims to materialise the digitalisation benefits for the construction industry by harmonising Digital Twins with the Building Information Model concept and to establish a digital Construction 4.0 tool-box.

Target

Construction Project/H&S/QA Managers and Construction companies, Construction site labour, Technological Platforms and Professional Associations and Initiatives.

SPEAKERS: Hypertech, Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

Agenda

11:00 - 11:05: Welcome and Introduction, BUILD UP

11:05 - 11:20: Project overview, Hypertech

Objectives and recent results

COGITO Tools in a nutshell

Q&A

11:20-11.25: 1st poll, BUILD UP

11:25 – 11:50: Digital tools for Health & Safety, DTU

Provided functionalities; Anticipated refinements; Walkthrough and preparation of user manuals for the following tools:

SafeConAI

ProactiveSafety

VirtualSafety

Health & Safety tools demo

Q&A

11:50 – 11:53: 2nd poll, BUILD UP

11:53 – 12:00: Wrap up & conclusions, BUILD UP

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONS

Hypertech is a Greek SME founded in 1997. The Energy Labs Unit of Hypertech was established in 2012 with the aim to design and prototype digital solutions that facilitate the energy transition of buildings. The solutions comprise an integrated hardware and software stack which includes: i) a building instrumentation solution to extract real-time data streams about the status and operation of building technical systems and appliances as well as occupancy and usage patterns by humans; ii) a data space infrastructure populated by these data streams that allows data exchange with service providers while preserving data control and sovereignty; iii) a building energy management system to improve energy efficiency, autonomy and enable the active integration of buildings to the energy utility networks and support the decarbonisation of the built environment and energy sectors; and iv) openBIM-based digital tools for building renovation evaluation and planning as well as building operations monitoring and optimisation.

Technical University of Denmark (DTU) is recognized internationally as a leading university in the areas of the technical and the natural sciences, renowned for our business-oriented approach, our focus on sustainability, and our amazing study environment. Founded in 1829 with the mission of creating value for the benefit of society, DTU is an international elite technical university where education, scientific advice, and innovation rest on a solid foundation of world-class research. The University is at the academic and multidisciplinary forefront of the technical and the natural sciences with new initiatives in a number of demanding engineering disciplines, including sustainable energy technology and life science.

ABOUT PRESENTERS

Dr Giorgos Giannakis

Dr. Giorgos Giannakis holds a Ph.D (2015), a MSc (2011) and a Diploma (2008) in Production Engineering Management from the Technical University of Crete. From 2009 – 2018, he has worked as research assistant at the Technical University of Crete, participating in FP7 and H2020 projects (FP7-PEBBLE, FP7-BaaS, H2020- OptEEmAL) with main role the Development of Methodologies for Automatic Building Energy Performance Simulation Models Generation using Building Information Models and Model-based Control Design Methodologies for Building's Energy Performance Improvement.

From 2017 – 2019, he participated in an IBPSA research project that focus on the development of a BIM/GIS and Modelica Framework for building and community energy system design and operation (IBPSA-Project1). Dr. Giorgos Giannakis is currently working as a Project Manager at Hypertech SA (technical manager of the BIMERR project). He is an author of more than 40 papers in peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings, his research activities focus on BIM, building energy modelling, data-driven simulation and optimization, conforming to relevant standards.

Jochen Teizer

Professor, Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering

Jochen Teizer is Professor of Construction Technologies and Director of the Construction Automation and Information Technologies Laboratory in the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering at Technical University of Denmark (DTU) where his research seeks lean and injury-free construction work environments. He earned a Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin in 2006 and a Dipl.-Ing. from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in 2002. He has held several Visiting Professorships at Technical University of Innsbruck (2022), Technical University of Munich (2014), and Osaka University (2012).

He was the Vice-President for Industry Membership and Outreach and is on the Board of Directors of the International Association for Automation and Robotics in Construction (IAARC). With over 250 peer-reviewed publications in books, journals, and conference proceedings and numerous academic and construction industry teaching and research awards, he also serves on editorial boards of journals (e.g., Automation in Construction, Elsevier) and as a visionary and consultant for the architecture, engineering, construction, and facilty management (AECFM) industry.

REGISTER HERE