[Webinar] Powering the green transition in Europe’s buildings
- 2022-07-13 00:00:00
Upcoming Level(s) webinar at the European Week of Regions and Cities: ‘Regions, Cities and Level(s): Powering the green transition in Europe’s buildings.’
Cities and regions are key players for implementing the green transition to a sustainable built environment. This session will explain how the Level(s) framework can be used as a common language to engage a variety of actors in the building sector and translate broader EU climate and circular economy objectives into building projects within local and regional contexts.
Why attend ?
- Learn how Level(s) can provide a simple entry point for applying circular economy principles in the built environment.
- Hear examples of how regional initiatives use Level(s) to deliver on local goals for the green transition.
- Understand how Level(s) is impacting building policy.
Who should attend ?
- Representatives of public bodies at regional and city level who are involved in the planning and procurement of buildings, such as:
- Local and regional public authorities,
- Public authority networks and associations,
- Buildings industry representatives involved in delivering the buildings of the future, including:
- Buildings contractors (including those bidding for buildings contracts),
- Buildings developers and financiers.
What can Level(s) do for cities and regions ?
Level(s) is an EU assessment and reporting framework that provides the basis for including lifecycle thinking and circularity in building policy. The framework uses core sustainability indicators, tested by the building sector, and provides a robust approach to measure and support improvements from design to end of life.
Level(s):
- is based on a method tried and tested across the EU ;
- is a simple entry tool to sustainability assessment with a step-wise approach ;
- guides EU policy (including the Sustainable Finance Taxonomy and proposed revisions of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive) ;
- is being integrated into the EU Green Public Procurement Criteria for buildings ;
- brings minimum numbers of indicators with maximum leverage to deliver sustainability ;
- creates a common language for a variety of actors.
Save the date!
The webinar will take place on 12/10/22 from 16:00 to 17:00 (CEST). You will notify by email and through the LinkedIn Group when online registration opens.
