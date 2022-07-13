[Webinar] Powering the green transition in Europe’s buildings



Upcoming Level(s) webinar at the European Week of Regions and Cities: ‘Regions, Cities and Level(s): Powering the green transition in Europe’s buildings.’

Cities and regions are key players for implementing the green transition to a sustainable built environment. This session will explain how the Level(s) framework can be used as a common language to engage a variety of actors in the building sector and translate broader EU climate and circular economy objectives into building projects within local and regional contexts.

Why attend ?

Learn how Level(s) can provide a simple entry point for applying circular economy principles in the built environment .

can provide a simple entry point for applying . Hear examples of how regional initiatives use Level(s) to deliver on local goals for the green transition .

to deliver on local goals for the . Understand how Level(s) is impacting building policy.

Who should attend ?

Representatives of public bodies at regional and city level who are involved in the planning and procurement of buildings , such as: Local and regional public authorities, Public authority networks and associations,

, such as: Buildings industry representatives involved in delivering the buildings of the future , including: Buildings contractors (including those bidding for buildings contracts), Buildings developers and financiers.

, including:

What can Level(s) do for cities and regions ?

Level(s) is an EU assessment and reporting framework that provides the basis for including lifecycle thinking and circularity in building policy. The framework uses core sustainability indicators, tested by the building sector, and provides a robust approach to measure and support improvements from design to end of life.

Level(s):

is based on a method tried and tested across the EU ;

is a simple entry tool to sustainability assessment with a step-wise approach ;

guides EU policy (including the Sustainable Finance Taxonomy and proposed revisions of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive ) ;

and proposed revisions of the and the ) ; is being integrated into the EU Green Public Procurement Criteria for buildings ;

for buildings ; brings minimum numbers of indicators with maximum leverage to deliver sustainability ;

creates a common language for a variety of actors.

Save the date!

The webinar will take place on 12/10/22 from 16:00 to 17:00 (CEST). You will notify by email and through the LinkedIn Group when online registration opens.

