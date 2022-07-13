Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    [Webinar] Powering the green transition in Europe’s buildings

    • by Build Up
    • /
    • 2022-07-13 00:00:00
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 175


    Upcoming Level(s) webinar at the European Week of Regions and Cities: ‘Regions, Cities and Level(s): Powering the green transition in Europe’s buildings.’

    Cities and regions are key players for implementing the green transition to a sustainable built environment. This session will explain how the Level(s) framework can be used as a common language to engage a variety of actors in the building sector and translate broader EU climate and circular economy objectives into building projects within local and regional contexts.

     

    Why attend ?

    • Learn how Level(s) can provide a simple entry point for applying circular economy principles in the built environment.
    • Hear examples of how regional initiatives use Level(s) to deliver on local goals for the green transition.
    • Understand how Level(s) is impacting building policy.

     

    Who should attend ?

    • Representatives of public bodies at regional and city level who are involved in the planning and procurement of buildings, such as:
      • Local and regional public authorities,
      • Public authority networks and associations,
    • Buildings industry representatives involved in delivering the buildings of the future, including:
      • Buildings contractors (including those bidding for buildings contracts),
      • Buildings developers and financiers.

     

    What can Level(s) do for cities and regions ?

    Level(s) is an EU assessment and reporting framework that provides the basis for including lifecycle thinking and circularity in building policy. The framework uses core sustainability indicators, tested by the building sector, and provides a robust approach to measure and support improvements from design to end of life.

     

    Level(s):

    • is based on a method tried and tested across the EU ;
    • is a simple entry tool to sustainability assessment with a step-wise approach ;
    • guides EU policy (including the Sustainable Finance Taxonomy and proposed revisions of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive) ;
    • is being integrated into the EU Green Public Procurement Criteria for buildings ;
    • brings minimum numbers of indicators with maximum leverage to deliver sustainability ;
    • creates a common language for a variety of actors.

     

    Save the date!
    The webinar will take place on 12/10/22 from 16:00 to 17:00 (CEST). You will notify by email and through the LinkedIn Group when online registration opens.

    Event published on BuildUp.

    See the source

    22/10/2022
     webinar
     circular economy
     sustainability
     ecological transition

    Author of the page

  • B Build Up
    Build Up

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     webinar
     circular economy
     sustainability
     ecological transition

    On the network on the same themes