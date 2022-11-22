ABC 21 project invites you to join next Monday Nov 28th @ 13h CET for an open Webinar: Weather files and climate indicators for current and future weather in Africa and the EU.

This is an open and online event, with no registrations needed. To access the webinar, just use the link below or the MS Team credentials:

At this event, prof. Guilherme Carrilho da Graça from University of Lisbon will present:

Generation of future weather files for thermal simulation win Buildings

Presentation of open-access weather files for selected African and European locations done in the ABC 21 project

Application of such weather data in the simulation of an energy-efficient kindergarten design

