Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    [Webinar] Weather files and climate indicators for current and future weather in Africa and the EU

    [Webinar] Weather files and climate indicators for current and future weather in Africa and the EU

    ABC 21 project invites you to join next Monday Nov 28th @ 13h CET for an open Webinar: Weather files and climate indicators for current and future weather in Africa and the EU. 

    This is an open and online event, with no registrations needed. To access the webinar, just use the link below or the MS Team credentials:

    Click here to join the meeting

     

    At this event, prof. Guilherme Carrilho da Graça from University of Lisbon will present:

    • Generation of future weather files for thermal simulation win Buildings
    • Presentation of open-access weather files for selected African and European locations done in the ABC 21 project
    • Application of such weather data in the simulation of an energy-efficient kindergarten design

     

    You can find the complete agenda and more information on the website or by clicking here.

     

     building adaptability
     low energy building
     energy efficiency
     climate change

    Author of the page

  • A ABC 21 Africa-Europe Bioclimatic Buildings for XXI Century
    ABC 21 Africa-Europe Bioclimatic Buildings for XXI Century

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     building adaptability
     low energy building
     energy efficiency
     climate change

    On the network on the same themes