Webinar - Novel heat pump technologies based on natural refrigerants and multiple renewable sources

For the energy transition to succeed, heating & cooling in buildings need efficient, clean and affordable systems. With this in mind, the TRI-HP project has developed trigeneration systems that provide heating, cooling & electricity that:

Are based on heat pumps with natural refrigerants;

with natural refrigerants; Have a high degree of demand-side flexibility;

Reduce both capital and operational costs;

Integrate a high degree of on-site renewables.

Three heat pump systems have been tested within the project: two solar-ice slurry systems based on natural refrigerants with intermediate storage, and a dual/source sink system using a reversible propane heat pump to provide both heating and cooling.

The systems are backed up by Advanced Energy Management Control which allows for optimal real-time management of energy flows that can lead up to 15 to 20% energy savings when the heat pumps are connected to the smart grid.

AGENDA

12:00 – 12:02: BUILD UP Presentation & Agenda Introduction

BUILD UP staff & Jasper Vermaut – REHVA

12:02-12:05: Welcome & Presenting Agenda

Jasper Vermaut – REHVA

12:05 – 12:15: TRI-HP in a nutshell

Dr. Daniel Carbonell – SPF-OST

12:15 – 12:30: CO2 Solar-Ice Slurry Systems

Ignacio Gurruchaga - SPF-OST

12:30 – 12:45: Propane Dual Heat Pump System

Xabier Anton Peña / Jon Iturralde Inarge - TECNALIA

12:45 – 13:00: Advanced Energy Management Controls for Heat Pumps

Alba Colet - IREC

13:00 – 13:15: Enhancing stakeholders’ acceptance of trigeneration heating & cooling systems

Immanuel Stieß - ISOE

13:15 – 13:30: Q&A and Roundtable Discussion

Moderated by Jasper Vermaut - REHVA

