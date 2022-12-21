Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Webinar - Novel heat pump technologies based on natural refrigerants and multiple renewable sources

    2022-12-21
    International
    • 153
    Webinar - Novel heat pump technologies based on natural refrigerants and multiple renewable sources
    Webinar

     

    For the energy transition to succeed, heating & cooling in buildings need efficient, clean and affordable systems. With this in mind, the TRI-HP project has developed trigeneration systems that provide heating, cooling & electricity that:

    • Are based on heat pumps with natural refrigerants;
    • Have a high degree of demand-side flexibility; 
    • Reduce both capital and operational costs; 
    • Integrate a high degree of on-site renewables.

    Three heat pump systems have been tested within the project: two solar-ice slurry systems based on natural refrigerants with intermediate storage, and a dual/source sink system using a reversible propane heat pump to provide both heating and cooling.

    The systems are backed up by Advanced Energy Management Control which allows for optimal real-time management of energy flows that can lead up to 15 to 20% energy savings when the heat pumps are connected to the smart grid.

    AGENDA

    12:00 – 12:02: BUILD UP Presentation & Agenda Introduction
    BUILD UP staff & Jasper Vermaut – REHVA 

    12:02-12:05: Welcome & Presenting Agenda
    Jasper Vermaut – REHVA

    12:05 – 12:15: TRI-HP in a nutshell
    Dr. Daniel Carbonell – SPF-OST

    12:15 – 12:30: CO2 Solar-Ice Slurry Systems 
    Ignacio Gurruchaga - SPF-OST

    12:30 – 12:45: Propane Dual Heat Pump System
    Xabier Anton Peña / Jon Iturralde Inarge - TECNALIA

    12:45 – 13:00: Advanced Energy Management Controls for Heat Pumps
    Alba Colet - IREC

    13:00 – 13:15: Enhancing stakeholders’ acceptance of trigeneration heating & cooling systems
    Immanuel Stieß - ISOE

    13:15 – 13:30: Q&A and Roundtable Discussion
    Moderated by Jasper Vermaut - REHVA

    Register

     

    12/01/2023
     Webinar
     heat pumps
     energy
     heat
     heating&cooling
     heating

