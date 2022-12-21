Webinar - Novel heat pump technologies based on natural refrigerants and multiple renewable sources
For the energy transition to succeed, heating & cooling in buildings need efficient, clean and affordable systems. With this in mind, the TRI-HP project has developed trigeneration systems that provide heating, cooling & electricity that:
- Are based on heat pumps with natural refrigerants;
- Have a high degree of demand-side flexibility;
- Reduce both capital and operational costs;
- Integrate a high degree of on-site renewables.
Three heat pump systems have been tested within the project: two solar-ice slurry systems based on natural refrigerants with intermediate storage, and a dual/source sink system using a reversible propane heat pump to provide both heating and cooling.
The systems are backed up by Advanced Energy Management Control which allows for optimal real-time management of energy flows that can lead up to 15 to 20% energy savings when the heat pumps are connected to the smart grid.
AGENDA
12:00 – 12:02: BUILD UP Presentation & Agenda Introduction
BUILD UP staff & Jasper Vermaut – REHVA
12:02-12:05: Welcome & Presenting Agenda
Jasper Vermaut – REHVA
12:05 – 12:15: TRI-HP in a nutshell
Dr. Daniel Carbonell – SPF-OST
12:15 – 12:30: CO2 Solar-Ice Slurry Systems
Ignacio Gurruchaga - SPF-OST
12:30 – 12:45: Propane Dual Heat Pump System
Xabier Anton Peña / Jon Iturralde Inarge - TECNALIA
12:45 – 13:00: Advanced Energy Management Controls for Heat Pumps
Alba Colet - IREC
13:00 – 13:15: Enhancing stakeholders’ acceptance of trigeneration heating & cooling systems
Immanuel Stieß - ISOE
13:15 – 13:30: Q&A and Roundtable Discussion
Moderated by Jasper Vermaut - REHVA
