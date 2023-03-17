Webinar - “Let’s talk circular architecture” (ACE)

On 28th March from 10.00H to 12.00H (CET), the session "Let’s talk circular architecture" will take place. This webinar is part of the "Circular talks" organised by the DRIVE-0 project in the coming weeks.

Being the built environment responsible for 40% of the final energy consumed in the EU, efforts are underway to develop a more circular and sustainable approach to the AEC sector. EU-scale initiatives such as the H2020 DRIVE 0 project are essential to accelerate the market uptake through circular solutions. The project is mainly aimed at analysing and developing attractive and accessible circular strategies for the deep renovation of the existing buildings to promote the transition to a circular economy.

The “Circular Talks” series of webinars aims to present and promote the Circular and Consumer Centred Business Model developed in the framework of DRIVE 0. The series includes three webinars tailormade for the specific target groups involved in the renovation process of the building stock: academic researchers and students, private property owners, building managers, social housing companies and federations, professionals in the field of architecture and engineering, design firms, and SMEs.

As the first of a webinar series, we will explore how architects can play a crucial role in this scenario by:

Incorporating circular principles into their design process ;

into their ; Acknowledging the Drive 0 circular business models (CBM);

Implementing the CBM in their professional practice.

The webinar will also show how two of the seven DRIVE 0 demonstration buildings have been circularly renovated and how the EU policies can assist architects in the circular journey.

The series is coordinated by several partners of the DRIVE 0 Consortium: UNIBO - University of Bologna (DA – Department of Architecture and DSE – Department of Economics), in cooperation with the organisations UIPI - International Union of Property Owners, HE – Housing Europe, and ACE - Architects' Council of Europe.

Agenda

10:00H - Welcome message from the BuildUP team.

10:10H - Introduction to the DRIVE 0 project (Gloria Oddo, Architect and Project Officer at the Architects' Council of Europe - ACE).

10:20H - DRIVE 0 Circular Business Models as a tool to assist architects in the design process (Elettra Agliardi - UNIBO-DSE Elettra Agliardi, Full Professor at the University of Bologna, Department of Economics - UNIBO-DSE).

10:35H - Presentation of the circular deep renovation intervention for the DRIVE 0 Irish pilot and possible applications of CBM (Patrick Daly, Researcher and Consultant at Technological University Dublin – TU Dublin).

10:50H - Presentation of the circular deep renovation intervention for the DRIVE 0 Italian pilot and possible applications of CBM (Cecilia Mazzoli, Assistant Professor at the University of Bologna, Department of Architecture - UNIBO-DA).

11:00H - Interactive session on Slido: identifying obstacles and needs of firms/SMEs, academics and policymakers in the field of architecture and design to uptake circular solutions.

11:15H - How a circular approach can speed up the uptake of the EU building stock (Philippe Moseley, Policy Officer at DG GROW, Construction Unit · European Commission).

11:30H - Q&A session (moderated by BUILD UP) and final remarks (University of Bologna - UNIBO and all participants).

Register here!



