    Webinar : How to facilitate your internal BIM object sharing, to collaborate better in your projects?

    Webinar

     

    Sharing BIM objects with your team or partners can often be tricky.

    ❌ Time wasted searching for content in your local servers or sharepoints.

    ❌ Mass mailing and accumulation of Excel files

    ❌ Disorganised BIM object library, with inconsistent data

    If you encounter any of these challenges in your daily tasks, then this Onfly webinar is for you.

     

    Come find out how a unique and trustworthy cloud-based BIM application will facilitate your object sharing, collaboration, and overall productivity.

     

    ✅ Save time by quickly uploading, searching and viewing your 3D objects

    ✅ Collaborate more easily by adding your team to your project spaces

    ✅ Manage who can access your BIM content

     

    Join this webinar on Thursday 16th of February at 4pm (GMT +8 / SGP Time).

    Register
    https://crm.bimandco.com/en/webinar-collaborate-better-bim-projects?utm_source=partner&utm_medium=construction21&utm_campaign=webinar-collaborate-better-022023-en
    16/02 - 16/02/2023
     BIM
     Webinar
     BIM objects
     collaboration

    Author of the page

  • G Gabrielle ANDREWS
    Gabrielle ANDREWS

    Responsable Communication

