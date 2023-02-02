Webinar : How to facilitate your internal BIM object sharing, to collaborate better in your projects?
Sharing BIM objects with your team or partners can often be tricky.
❌ Time wasted searching for content in your local servers or sharepoints.
❌ Mass mailing and accumulation of Excel files
❌ Disorganised BIM object library, with inconsistent data
If you encounter any of these challenges in your daily tasks, then this Onfly webinar is for you.
Come find out how a unique and trustworthy cloud-based BIM application will facilitate your object sharing, collaboration, and overall productivity.
✅ Save time by quickly uploading, searching and viewing your 3D objects
✅ Collaborate more easily by adding your team to your project spaces
✅ Manage who can access your BIM content
Join this webinar on Thursday 16th of February at 4pm (GMT +8 / SGP Time).
16/02 - 16/02/2023
