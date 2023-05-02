The struggle for Europe’s green construction norms

Negotiations on the EU’s revised construction product regulation are drawing to a close after months of fighting behind the scenes between industry groups and green advocates.

The regulation, dating from 2011, aims to standardise construction products across the EU, with a view to promoting innovation in an otherwise conservative sector.

But instead of fostering intra-EU trade, policymakers agree that EU rules governing construction products have become a bloated mess that does not work as intended.

When the European Commission presented its proposal to reform the regulation last year, it politely described the current policy framework as “underperforming”.

