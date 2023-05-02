Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    The struggle for Europe’s green construction norms

    The struggle for Europe’s green construction norms

    Negotiations on the EU’s revised construction product regulation are drawing to a close after months of fighting behind the scenes between industry groups and green advocates.

    The regulation, dating from 2011, aims to standardise construction products across the EU, with a view to promoting innovation in an otherwise conservative sector.

    But instead of fostering intra-EU trade, policymakers agree that EU rules governing construction products have become a bloated mess that does not work as intended.

    When the European Commission presented its proposal to reform the regulation last year, it politely described the current policy framework as “underperforming”.

    (...)

    News publish on Euractiv
    Consult the source

    Image credit: deposit photo

     building adaptability
     building products and materials
     climate
     construction processes
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     green building site
     renewable energies
     resilience
     smart building
     smart city
     Construction
     EU
     construction product
     sustainability

    Author of the page

  • C Construction21 International
    Construction21 International

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     building adaptability
     building products and materials
     climate
     construction processes
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     green building site
     renewable energies
     resilience
     smart building
     smart city
     Construction
     EU
     construction product
     sustainability

    On the network on the same themes