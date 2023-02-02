The New European Bauhaus Booster 2.0 is seeking to support socially conscious innovators

The EIT Community New European Bauhaus has this week launched the New European Bauhaus Booster 2.0 to support socially conscious innovators across the continent.

The call, which has been launched by EIT Digital, EIT Climate-KIC, EIT Food, EIT Manufacturing, and EIT Urban Mobility is looking for the most innovative ventures developing solutions that make Europe more sustainable, inclusive and improve citizens’ quality of life, to support their business growth and help them become international gamechangers.

European startups or scale ups driving sustainable change for cities, industries, climate, food, wellbeing and overall quality of life are encouraged to apply.

The 20 best companies will receive acceleration support services worth a total of 1 million Euro (€50,000 each). They will benefit from business coaching, mentoring, internationalisation- and fundraising support as well as access to the vast network of the most prominent innovation community in Europe.

Applicants must demonstrate the social and economic impact of their solution and how it embodies the three core principles of the New European Bauhaus:

• sustainability, from climate goals, to circularity, zero pollution, and biodiversity

• aesthetics, quality of experience and style, beyond functionality

• inclusion, from valorising diversity, to securing accessibility and affordability

Initially announced by President Von der Leyen in her State of the Union address and launched by the European Commission in early 2021, the New European Bauhaus, or ‘NEB’ in short, translates the European Green Deal into a tangible, positive experience in which all Europeans can participate and progress together.

The EIT Community is ideally placed to support implementation of the NEB as it has created Europe’s largest innovation ecosystem with over 2,000 partners (business, research, education, cities) cooperating in over 60 hubs across Europe.

Late last year, Climate-KIC spoke with previous participants to find out about their experience being part of the New European Bauhaus Booster. Fredrik Karlberg, founder of Jonna and participant in the first NEB Booster, noted “It meant a lot to us to be part of an EU programme that was recognizable to people and it helped bring validation to our project. I also felt that it helped grow my own confidence and pushed people to take us seriously and that was down to the weight of the European Institute of Technology and Innovation (EIT) brand”.

By engaging with European innovators and civil society at large, the community is promoting business through startup creation and growth, as well as contributing to citizens’ education and engagement.

Join the New European Bauhaus Booster 2.0 and let your innovative solution contribute to the realisation of a carbon-neutral, digital, circular, and inclusive European society!

Applications are open until March 13, 2023.

Picture credit: Depositphotos