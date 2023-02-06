Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    The national platform to support Spanish cities meet their climate goals

    The national platform to support Spanish cities meet their climate goals

    The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has launched the Collaboration Platform for Climate Neutrality of Spanish Cities, developed by EIT Climate-KIC together with The Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.

    The platform will support cities to become climate neutral by 2030 within the framework of the European Climate Neutral Cities Mission and is linked to the programme led by EIT Climate-KIC.

    Due to their geographic location, Spanish cities are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, such as droughts, heat waves, water shortages, and sudden flooding.

    […]

     

    News published on Climate KIC
    Consult the source

    Picture credit : Depositphotos

     climate
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     electricity
     eco-renovation
     energy efficiency
     renewable energies
     resilient city
     smart city
     climate neutrality
     cities
     heat waves
     global warming
     ecological transition

    Author of the page

  • C Catherine Ouvrard
    Catherine Ouvrard

    Communication manager

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     climate
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     electricity
     eco-renovation
     energy efficiency
     renewable energies
     resilient city
     smart city
     climate neutrality
     cities
     heat waves
     global warming
     ecological transition

    On the network on the same themes