The national platform to support Spanish cities meet their climate goals

The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has launched the Collaboration Platform for Climate Neutrality of Spanish Cities, developed by EIT Climate-KIC together with The Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.

The platform will support cities to become climate neutral by 2030 within the framework of the European Climate Neutral Cities Mission and is linked to the programme led by EIT Climate-KIC.

Due to their geographic location, Spanish cities are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, such as droughts, heat waves, water shortages, and sudden flooding.

[…]

News published on Climate KIC

Consult the source

Picture credit : Depositphotos