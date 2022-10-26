The Green Real Estate is an annual event where the mission is to create an ecosystem for the development of green, smart and healthy real estate in the region by providing a business case for sustainable buildings and bridging the gap between normally disconnected stakeholders of the value chain.

The Green Real Estate is back stronger and bolder.

We’ve designed a turnkey closed door event where attendees will comprehend the economic drivers of green project development, gain technical knowledge on sustainable building implementation, witness real case studies, find out about the latest building products and connect with the right partners, all in one place.

The seminar will provide top executives and decision makers from the real estate sector insights on market trends, knowledge about sustainable design practices, a showcase of pioneering projects in the region, business case evidence and sought after financial incentives supporting the race beyond net zero.

This year the event will be focusing on the main theme: Beyond Net-Zero. From taking advantage of site and climatic conditions, responsible material selections to decarbonizing our energy resources, we have the potential through design, construction and building operations to go beyond compensating for our own direct and indirect emissions.

The Green Real Estate - Beyond Net Zero will explore means to rethink our buildings beyond reducing their environmental footprint, beyond maximizing their efficiency and beyond simply balancing their environmental impact. The next generation of buildings will be built in total harmony with the planet's ecosystem, fostering positive human health and prosperity way beyond the physical boundaries of the building itself.

To learn more: Join Our Event "The Green Real Estate" on February 9th, 2023!

The Green Real Estate: Beyond Net Zero