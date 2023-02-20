Webinar - Data-driven innovations for monitoring the performance of buildings

Advancements in building monitoring and control systems have allowed for much more comprehensive and in-depth data on the performance of buildings, which further allows for optimising the building systems.

Simultaneously, the production of all this data creates new challenges, especially when it concerns the interaction and interoperability between different data platforms, which don’t have a harmonised approach on how to collect, store and use the collected data. This has created a multitude of non-interoperable data silos within the building industry and prevents fully exploiting the raw data that is available.

There is a need for a set of data-driven solutions that strengthen the interoperability between platforms to further aggregate data and allow for data analytical tools to gain deeper insights based on more comprehensive datasets.

DigiBUILD and MODERATE are two new Horizon Europe working on data-driven solutions to turn raw data from buildings into meaningful knowledge and improve the interoperability between datasets. Join the first webinar of these sister projects on 16 March 2023 to find out more about the innovative solutions both projects are working on, with a keynote by CINEA on the topic and joined by older big data projects for an open discussion.

The webinar is hosted by BUILD UP, the European Portal for Energy Efficiency in Buildings.

Agenda

11:00 – 11:05: Welcome & introduction agenda

BUILD UP & REHVA

11:05 – 11:15: Horizon Europe call “Need for advanced data-driven monitoring of building stock”

CINEA

11:15 – 11:50: Presenting MODERATE:

MODERATE - “In a nutshell” – Cristian Pozza, MODERATE Coordinator & Senior Researcher, Institute for Renewable Energy - EURAC

Using synthetisation generation techniques to reliably share data

MODERATE Services & Use cases

Daniele Antonucci, Senior Researcher, Institute for Renewable Energy - EURAC

11:50 – 12:25: Presenting DigiBUILD

Introduction to the DigiBUILD project – Diego Arnone, DigiBUILD Project Coordinator & Senior Researcher, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica

DigiBUILD use-cases and technical requirements for smart energy services – Gian Marco Revel, Professor, Università Politecnica delle Marche

Developing an open, federated and enriched Data Lake for building data – Susana Martín, Head of the Energy Efficiency Area, CARTIF

A toolbox of AI-based data-driven services for the built environment – Elissaios Sarmas, Research Associate, National Technical University of Athens

12:25 – 13:00: Roundtable discussion with related projects.