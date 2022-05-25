The Cities Energy Saving Spring

Act now to ensure access to secure, sustainable and affordable energy for all!

What is the Cities Energy Saving Sprint?

On the 19th of May, the European Commission, the Covenant of Mayors – Europe and the European Committee of the Regions launched The Cities Energy Saving Sprint, a joint initiative that encourages cities to take measures that will immediately reduce their energy consumption.



The “Sprint” will last for 4 months, until the European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) to be held from 26 to 30 September 2022, when we will share preliminary results of the campaign.

In the meantime, cities can seize the opportunity of the EU Sustainable Energy Days to hold discussions with their residents, staff and local stakeholders to take emergency energy-saving measures.

What can cities do now?

As part of the campaign, the Covenant of Mayors – Europe Office has developped the Cities Energy Saving Toolkit, which offers cities simple and quick measures they can take in the emergency to prepare for the next winter.

To make those short-term initiatives practical, the toolkit includes City Reports: testimonies from cities that already took this kind of measures, sorted by sectors:

– transport

– lighting

– heating and cooling

– engaging citizens and local stakeholders.

You can act now to secure sustainable, affordable energy supply to all.

Join the Cities Energy Saving Sprint by registering here!

The campaign is open to all cities across the EU and beyond.

Use the Cities Energy Saving Sprint’s communication kit to promote your local actions and be part of an EU-wide movement.

#EUCitiesSaveEnergy



Every gram of GHG avoided in the coming months will be an important step, not only for the climate, but also as an act of solidarity with Ukraine.

We have a crucial role to play, municipalities have a crucial role to play. Join the Sprint!

This article was posted on Fedarene website

Consult the source