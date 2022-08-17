The Call for Papers and Speakers of the European Energy Efficiency Conference 2023 is open!
Take the opportunity and share your work, projects, research results, achievements, ideas and insights with the worldwide sustainable energy community as part of the World Sustainable Energy Days!
The following options are available:
- Call for Papers : papers on the energy transition: energy efficiency & renewable energy & e-mobility & climate-neutrality
More Information
FAQ
- Call “Young Energy Researchers Conference” : papers by young researchers on (1) biomass or (2) energy efficiency
More Information on the event & online submission form
FAQ
- Propose a speaker
Propose a speaker (yourself or someone else) using the online form
Online submission form
Deadline: 10 October 2022
01/03 - 03/03/2023