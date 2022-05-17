The 3 Essential Excel Templates for Successful Energy Projects

Conducting an energy project requires time and resources. That’s why energy professionals need to be supported in their efforts to achieve energy efficiency.

This month, we share 3 Excel templates that will simplify the task of every Energy Manager. They provide support in setting targets, evaluating savings and calculating the number of data points needed to launch any energy project.

Does the term data point sound familiar? But how many are actually needed for an energy efficiency project? This free-to-download template will be a great help in determining the project’s energy data needs in minutes.

Achieve energy savings and efficiency goals using the SMART methodology.

With this free-to-download template getting a better understanding of the concept, defining the goals and sharing them with clients has never been so easy.

Plan an energy project budget in just two minutes.

Thanks to its built-in formulas, our Excel Template will help quicken the process so that the project’s estimated investment and ROI can be easily computed.

If you believe that these models could be useful in your future energy projects, don't hesitate to download them and try them out!

>>> Find the 3 Templates here <<<