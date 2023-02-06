TerriSTORY, the online tool helping you manage the energy and ecological transition
2023-02-06
International
TerriSTORY became a national reference tool in France and it's looking into supporting further territories with cartographic data visualisation and analysis.
The ENERGee WATCH project has enabled the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Energy Environment Agency (AURA-EE) to share with many European organanisations their expertise in data visualisation. One such tool that they have developed over the years is TerriSTORY®, an online data visualisation and territorial planning tool.
