Technical Article - HOUSEFUL Project: BCM as a tool to increase building circularity

The HOUSEFUL project proposes an innovative paradigm shift towards a circular economy for housing through an innovative methodology, to assess the degree of circularity in building renovations projects. Building Circularity Methodology (BCM) assesses circularity according to six Circular Economy (CE) pillars: energy, water, materials; and environmental, social, and economic impacts.

Houseful is a Horizon 2020 project aimed at developing technological solutions and business models for the creation of sustainable and highly energy efficient residential buildings. To do so, it counted with the participation of multiple companies and organisations across different European countries, focused on the key areas of energy efficiency in building construction and operation, integration of renewable energies, management of energy and water, and use of sustainable and circular materials.

