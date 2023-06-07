Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Technical Article - Consolidating building data semantics for life cycle assessment

    Technical Article - Consolidating building data semantics for life cycle assessment

     

    The SemanticLCA project outlines in this article how various technologies, such as BIM models or DT systems, can feed into the Level(s) framework LCA and what ontologies are available to establish a common vocabulary for data consolidation.

    Accounting for around 40% of the EU's final energy and 36% of CO2 emissions, buildings represent potential substantial unexploited energy-savings (Economidou et al., 2020; Tsemekidi-Tzeiranaki et al., 2019). To ensure sustainable building construction and operation practices, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) plays a key role in quantifying the impacts of our building stock. 

    (...)

    Read full article on BUILD UP

     building products and materials
     LCA
     LCA
     LIfe cycle Assessment
     BIM: buildings
     Level(s)

    Author of the page

  • E Emily Coe-Björsell
    Emily Coe-Björsell

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     building products and materials
     LCA
     LCA
     LIfe cycle Assessment
     BIM: buildings
     Level(s)

    On the network on the same themes