Technical Article - Consolidating building data semantics for life cycle assessment

The SemanticLCA project outlines in this article how various technologies, such as BIM models or DT systems, can feed into the Level(s) framework LCA and what ontologies are available to establish a common vocabulary for data consolidation.

Accounting for around 40% of the EU's final energy and 36% of CO 2 emissions, buildings represent potential substantial unexploited energy-savings (Economidou et al., 2020; Tsemekidi-Tzeiranaki et al., 2019). To ensure sustainable building construction and operation practices, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) plays a key role in quantifying the impacts of our building stock.

(...)

Read full article on BUILD UP