Digitalisation in the built environment #4: Digital transformations

Technology is an instrument that helps various companies gain a competitive advantage. Without it, no company will be able to progress. However, without the staff capable of operating it, it is of no use.

Research to date has highlighted several reasons for the lack of digital construction adoption, including resistance to change, initial high cost, stakeholder reluctance, lack of successful real-life examples and low technical knowledge of construction professionals.

How can we deliver effective task and impact-based learning in the construction sector?

The European Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Sector now faces impending challenges over the next decade concerning ever-increasing climate targets. To reach these targets, it is vital that the green economy delivers a better-skilled workforce and develops new competencies and methods of working. Training in the domain of digital construction technologies and processes, such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), is seen as an essential upskilling vehicle that must be embraced if the sector is to transition towards a greener agenda. Over the next decade, Europe faces many impending challenges, such as the climate crisis. We must develop a skilled and equipped workforce to adequately address this crisis.

To successfully bridge the skills gap in the construction sector in response to the climate crisis, effective task- and impact-based learning can be enhanced and delivered maximising digitalisation through several approaches, including:

On-the-job training: One of the most effective ways to deliver task- and impact-based learning is through on-the-job training, where workers can learn by doing, under the guidance of experienced mentors. Project-based learning: Another approach is project-based learning, where workers are given a real-world construction project to work on, giving them the opportunity to apply their skills and knowledge in a practical context. Guided Self Study: This involves users to self-choose activities and modules best suited for their learning journey. In the context of ARISE, learners will be able to use the materials and delivery tools and be assessed without instructors. Simulation and gamification: The use of simulation and gamification can help to make learning more engaging and interactive and can provide workers with an opportunity to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment. Rewarding open badges and cryptocurrency for course completion will ensure that upskilling efforts are recognised in the European Qualification Framework. Team-based collaborative learning: Collaborative learning, where workers come together to learn from one another and share their experiences, can be an effective way to deliver task and impact-based learning in the construction sector. Continuous professional development: Continuous professional development programs, such as workshops, conferences, and online courses, can provide workers with the opportunity to learn new skills, stay up to date with industry developments, and enhance their knowledge and expertise. Blended Learning: The use of a blended learning approach will give learners the opportunity to benefit from both classroom and online learning. Case studies: Real-world examples to assist in understanding how learning methods will be applied in relevant industries. Online tools: Tools such as narrative videos, and web-based tutorials that are easily accessible through an on-demand mobile-friendly platform.

The ARISE project is aimed at providing a training and qualification scheme for the skills required to support the implementation of BIM and energy efficiency across the construction supply chain. ARISE is presenting six articles dedicated to the different stages of digitalisation and takes the reader through the entire process.