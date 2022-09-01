Sustainable Energy Skills in the Construction Sector 3.0 - Sustainable Places 2022

Focused title: Energy Efficiency Competencies and Qualifications: Sharing expertise, lessons learned and developed methodologies

● Date: Friday - 9 September 2022 ● Time: 9.00 - 12.30 Brussels time ● Location: Venue II: I.A.E Ecole Universitaire de Management – 5 Rue du 22e B.C.A, 06300 Nice, France ● Room number: 1A36

The European construction sector is one of the areas with the highest potential when it comes to reducing annual energy consumption. Facing many challenges to achieve ambitious energy efficiency objectives, this sector aims to go forward by applying successful training initiatives and supporting policy instruments.

For this reason, the creation of BUILD UP Skills, an EU Initiative to improve the qualification and skills of Europe’s building workers, acted as a springboard to stimulate the demand for energy efficiency skills. Furthermore, focusing on the continuing education of craftsmen and other on-site building workers, this initiative is home to most of the projects presented during the Sustainable Energy Skills in the Construction sector workshops 1.0 and 2.0.

This workshop is a continuation of two previous Sustainable Energy Skills in the Construction Sector Workshop at SP2020 and SP2021. The objective of this workshop is to share expertise, lessons learned, and developed methodologies on energy efficiency skills competencies, and qualifications across the building design, operation, and maintenance value chain.

Participating projects: INSTRUCT, BUSLeague, TRAIN4SUSTAIN, PRO-Heritage, ARISE, SEEtheSkills, BusGoCircular, The nZEB Roadshow and nZEB Ready.

Participating European Commission representative: Luca Angelino, Project Adviser, EASME

Session Chair: Mohaddeseh Maktabifard (R2M Solution)

More information at the workshop page: https://www.sustainableplaces.eu/sp22-sustainable-energy-skills-in-the-construction-sector-3/.

Registration is available at this link: https://www.xing.com/events/sustainable-places-2022-3885445.

Agenda

Sustainable Energy Skills in the Construction Sector Workshop 3.0

Focused title: Energy Efficiency Competencies and Qualifications: Sharing expertise, lessons learned and developed methodologies

● Date: Friday - 9 September 2022 ● Time: 9.00 - 12.30 Brussels time ● Location: Venue II: I.A.E Ecole Universitaire de Management – 5 Rue du 22e B.C.A, 06300 Nice, France ● Room number: 1A36

09.00 START OF THE SESSION

Phase 1: Opening

09.00 – 09.15 Welcome statement- Presentation title: “Project management and policy background: update from the Agency”, Luca ANGELINO, European Commission, EASME

09.15 – 09.30 Workshop overview Mohaddeseh Maktabifard, R2M

Phase 2: Overview of older projects

09.30 – 09.45 PRO-Heritage (GA ID: 785211) – End date: 31 Jul. 2022 Gerald Wagenhofer, UBW

09.45 – 10.00 TRAIN4SUSTAIN (GA ID: 894514) – End date: 31 Oct. 2022 Uli Jakob, JER

10.00 – 10.15 INSTRUCT (GA ID: 894756) – End date: 30 Nov. 2022 Lukasz Wilczynski, ASM

10.15 – 10.30 BUSLeague (GA ID: 892894) – End date: 28 Feb. 2023 Jan Cromwijk, ISSO

10.30 – 10.45 The nZEB Roadshow (GA ID: 892378) – End date: 31 May. 2023 Horia Petran, NIRD URBAN-INCERC

10.45 – 10.55 Q&A 1 All the panelists

Phase 3: Overview of the newer projects

10.55 – 11.15 SEEtheSkills (GA ID: 101033743) – End date: 31 May. 2024 Lihnida Stojanovska-Georgievska, UKIM

11.15 – 11.25 ARISE (GA ID: 101033864) – End date: 29 Feb. 2024 Paul McCormack, BelfastMet

11.25 – 11.40 BUS-GoCircular (GA ID: 101033740) – End date: 29 Feb. 2024 Jan Cromwijk, ISSO

11.40 – 11.55 nZEB Ready (GA ID: 101033733) – End date: 31 Aug. 2024 Horia Petran, NIRD URBAN-INCERC

11.55 – 12.05 Q&A 2 All the panelists

Phase 4: Closing

12.05 – 12.20 Discussion, wrap-up and next steps Mohaddeseh Maktabifard, R2M

12.20 – 12.30 Conclusion, Luca ANGELINO, European Commission, EASME

12.30 END OF THE SESSION

More information at the workshop page: https://www.sustainableplaces.eu/sp22-sustainable-energy-skills-in-the-construction-sector-3/.

Registration is available at this link: https://www.xing.com/events/sustainable-places-2022-3885445.