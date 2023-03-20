Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Survey of 53 fifth generation district heating and cooling grids (5GDHC) in Germany

    Survey of 53 fifth generation district heating and cooling grids (5GDHC) in Germany

    This article presents a survey conducted among utility companies and engineering offices in Germany to collect data on 53 fifth-generation district heating and cooling grids. 

    Fifth-generation district heating and cooling (5GDHC) grids are a promising technology to decarbonize the heating and cooling supply of buildings and districts. Up to today, only a small number of 5GDHC networks have been built, mostly in Switzerland and Germany. As a result, there are substantial uncertainties and knowledge gaps in the planning and operation of 5GDHC grids.

    Herein, a survey is conducted among utility companies and engineering offices to collect data on 53 5GDHC systems in Germany, including technical, economic, and political key figures and design decisions. Results show that 5GDHC grids are mostly planned for small new build districts (less than 100 buildings). The most frequent heat sources are horizontal geothermal collectors (used in 23 networks) and geothermal probes (17 networks). 74% of the surveyed grids provide not only heat but also cold. Typical grids temperatures are in the range of -5–20 °C. The survey results show that the price models as well as political design decisions, such as the obligation to connect to the grid, vary strongly among the districts

    The data shows the high potential of 5GDHC grids, with some utility companies having multiple systems in operation. 5GDHC grids have a high potential to contribute to the decarbonization of existing districts, and larger 5GDHC grids are expected in the future. However, the lack of design guidelines for 5GDHC systems and the complexity of their planning process remain challenges that need to be addressed.

    Find out about the survey!

    Read more on our website

    paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr

     building adaptability
     climate
     decarbonation
     depollution
     ecological transition
     ecomaterials
     energy efficiency
     geothermal energy
     heat network
     low energy building
     photovoltaic
     renewable energies
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     sobriety
     Energy
     Buildings
     energy efficiency
     5GDHC
     D2Grids
     heatingandcooling
     heat
     heat grid

    Author of the page

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 20/03/2023 - 12:40

    Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     building adaptability
     climate
     decarbonation
     depollution
     ecological transition
     ecomaterials
     energy efficiency
     geothermal energy
     heat network
     low energy building
     photovoltaic
     renewable energies
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     sobriety
     Energy
     Buildings
     energy efficiency
     5GDHC
     D2Grids
     heatingandcooling
     heat
     heat grid

    On the network on the same themes