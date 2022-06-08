Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Supporting small, medium-sized and large enterprises in the race to net zero

    The Covenant of Companies is launching its first call for technical assistance. Energy agencies, regions and consultancy companies are eligibile to receive direct and tailored support on their energy and climate transition.

     economy
     startups
     ecological transition

