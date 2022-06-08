Supporting small, medium-sized and large enterprises in the race to net zero

The Covenant of Companies is launching its first call for technical assistance. Energy agencies, regions and consultancy companies are eligibile to receive direct and tailored support on their energy and climate transition.

The European Covenant of Companies for Climate and Energy (CCCE) is launching on 15 June its first call for technical assistance in five focus countries: Croatia, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland. The event aims to raise awareness among potential beneficiaries, including SMEs, groups of SMEs and companies, authorities (national, regional or local) and other enablers (energy agencies, associations and networks, energy service companies, etc.) in these focus countries. Successful applicants will receive direct and tailored support – which can include technical, financing, legal and other aspects – from the CCCE on their energy and climate transition from September 2022 to January 2023.

This event will be structured in two parts

the first part will focus on the urgency of supporting companies to net zero

the second part will explain in detail the CCCE’s first call for technical assistance in Croatia, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland

Registration will open soon.

The event will take place online. Registered participants will receive the link to access it per e-mail.

Background

The Covenant of Companies is a newly launched European Commission pilot initiative to encourage and support companies to step up their contribution to a clean energy transition, energy savings and related climate objectives as set out in the European Green Deal.

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

