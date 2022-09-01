Summary of ProGETonE webinars cycle

ProGETonE project (H2020, www.progetone.eu) is promoting a webinars’ cycle to discuss about some trending topics around #buildings, #energyefficiency and #seismicstrengthening. This is a short summary of the five webinars we have published so far. In case you missed any of them, you can click at the title link to fully watch the videos.

Barriers for broad deployment of deep renovation

Which are the usual obstacles that need to be tackled to facilitate the broad deployment of deep renovation in the building sector? How can we improve social engagement within deep #energyrenovation or circular renovation projects? We discuss about this subject, together with Johannes Kisser (CEO at ALCHEMIA NOVA) and Anaïs Bas (partner at CICLICA cooperative).

Pioneers’ role of public sector in holistic #deeprenovation

Within this webinar we have had a very interesting debate with different points of view regarding the potential roles of the public sector within the #deeprenovation (e.g. paving the way for next-generation renovation solutions; promoting strategies for energy consumption reduction in most vulnerable #housing sectors; identification of triggers for renovation) as well as the needs and requirements that could facilitate their pioneer’s role (e.g. simplification of public procurement solutions; capacity building to the public officers; deep renovation awareness raising to citizens and building users). With Marco Corradi (president of Reggio Emilia Public Housing Agency, and ProGETonE partner), Tomáš Perutka (Energy Agency of Zlín Region) and Andoni Hidalgo (Opengela project, from the Basque Country).

Energy communities and how to improve self-consumption

Do you know what #energycommunities are? Do you know that you can generate #renewableenergy in your #building, and share it amongst your neighbours In this webinar, Sven Köhler (CEO of ANERDGY and ProGETonE partner), Florencia Lazzari (CIMNE and EKATE coordinator) and Alberto Belda (CARTIF and LocalRES coordinator) gave us interesting insights about self-consumption strategies for the #housing sector, #energygeneration, energy distribution and #energycommunities.

Improving safety in the housing sector

Buildings in Europe are not usually prepared to face major earthquakes. There is a strong need to improve buildings’ safety in this regard, thus saving lives. In this webinar we discussed about different available technologies and solutions to increase #seismic strengthening at housing sector, with 3 important experts in the seismic renovation fields: İhsan Engin Bal (Hanze University of Applied Science), Giuseppe Margani (University of Catania and e-SAFE coordinator) and Stephan Ott (Technical University of Munich, and partner of ProGETonE).

COVID’s effects on housing

Our first webinar was held almost a year ago, when #Covid was one of the main concerns of our society. The Covid pandemic has highlighted the deficiency of households in terms of comfort and environmental health . In this #webinar, you will find interesting insights from Annarita Ferrante, Olga Barrachina Salleras and Giovanni Semprini.

