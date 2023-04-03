Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    • EN
    Status of the development of smart grids in the EU

    • by Build Up
    • /
    • 2023-04-03 11:07:20
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 153
    Status of the development of smart grids in the EU

    Current decarbonisation of the European economy is still too dependent on fossil fuel. The solution would be the electrification based on renewable energy production, meaning that electricity demand is expected to increase as we reach climate neutrality.

    The current level of renewable production should be integrated into the energy system by means of a smart grids infastructure. The report analyses a range of enabling technologies, such as: transmission innovation, grid-scale storage services, electric vehicles smart charging, advanced meter infrastructure and home energy management systems). 

    (...)

    News published on Build Up Publications
    Consult the source

     adaptation
     ecological transition
     electricity
     energy efficiency
     renewable energies
     smart city
     Fossil fuel
     climate neutrality
     smart grids

