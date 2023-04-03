Status of the development of smart grids in the EU

Current decarbonisation of the European economy is still too dependent on fossil fuel. The solution would be the electrification based on renewable energy production, meaning that electricity demand is expected to increase as we reach climate neutrality.

The current level of renewable production should be integrated into the energy system by means of a smart grids infastructure. The report analyses a range of enabling technologies, such as: transmission innovation, grid-scale storage services, electric vehicles smart charging, advanced meter infrastructure and home energy management systems).

(...)

