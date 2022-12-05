State of Energy Management in 2022 [Survey]

2022 has been one of the most hectic years for the energy sector: energy crisis, consumption reduction, and zero carbon objectives... This has only strengthened the challenges Energy professionals have been facing for many years now.

More than ever, the objective of sustainable energy management is at the heart of the public debate, notably due to the reinforcement of regulations and the awareness of the energy and ecological transition. This call is crucial if we want to achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible.

Why Participate in the Energy Management Survey?

The energy sector is constantly changing. Sensitive to the economic, environmental and societal context, your job is directly impacted by disruptions and unforeseen events in the sector. Factors such as global warming, teleworking, and rising energy prices have most certainly transformed the way you work and conceive energy management.

So why should you participate in the State of Energy Management Survey? Here are 3 reasons that should convince you:

1 - Drawing inspiration from the Community of Energy Professionals

The annual survey is a valuable tool that any energy professional can leverage to learn about the trends and challenges faced by other specialists. From your responses and those of your peers, we will draw conclusions to help you see things more clearly.

The results of the survey, published in the form of reports and articles in January 2023, will give you a global overview of energy management in buildings in 2022. Through this survey, we are looking for general trends and commonalities that will allow you to compare and contrast with the reality of professionals like yourself. We hope that this will help you to better understand the expectations of your role and to plan your energy efficiency projects accordingly, with more confidence.

2 - Assessing your Energy Management for 2023

The energy sector has been through a lot of turmoil that must have affected your energy habits practices or plans. This survey is therefore a perfect opportunity to take a step back and analyse your company's or client's energy management situation.

By filling in the survey, you will be able to identify what your pain points were, but above all, what areas are to be improved. Asking yourself these questions at this strategic moment of the year will allow for a reflection on the intense months you have been through and thus to approach the new year fully aware and informed. So isn't taking this survey a real opportunity to take stock and plan for the future?



3- Contribute to the improvement of the services provided by Dexma

Your feedback is a valuable tool to better understand your expectations and needs regarding energy management. For the sixth year in a row, we are asking you to complete this questionnaire and to get an overview of the global state of energy management in terms of challenges and trends.

Each question reflects a real need or problem faced by professionals like you. Your answers help us to stay up to date so that we can always provide you with solutions to your real challenges. Indeed, answering this annual survey is essential for the evolution of our platform, the adaptation of our services and the improvement of your experience and customer satisfaction.

Energy efficiency is our goal as an organisation, and working together is the only way to achieve it.

➡️ Take the survey HERE.

We remind you that the answers to this survey are confidential and that no names will be disclosed. The primary objective is to obtain an overview of the energy landscape and its management in 2022.

