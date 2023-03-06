Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Spain as an energy island: securing through connection

    Spain as an energy island: securing through connection

    Read this conversation with Alfonso Arroyo Gonzalez, FEDARENE Vice-President for Renewable Energy Sources about the energy transition towards renewables in the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León and the significance of creating a European electricity market through interconnections.

    The Autonomous Community of Castilla y León is the largest producer of coal in Spain. Coal reserves bring energy security but contribute to climate change (...)

     

    News published on FEDARENE – energy agencies
    Consult the source

    Picture credit: Depositphotos

     adaptation
     climate
     decarbonation
     eco-renovation
     ecological transition
     ecomaterials
     energy efficiency
     low energy building
     renewable energies
     recycling
     renovation
     resilient city
     smart city
     Renewable energies
     electricity
     interconnections
     climate change

    Author of the page

  • F FEDARENE - Energy Agencies
    FEDARENE - Energy Agencies

    Follow

