Spain as an energy island: securing through connection
- by FEDARENE - Energy Agencies
- /
- 2023-03-06 10:35:38
- /
- International
- /
- 135
Read this conversation with Alfonso Arroyo Gonzalez, FEDARENE Vice-President for Renewable Energy Sources about the energy transition towards renewables in the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León and the significance of creating a European electricity market through interconnections.
The Autonomous Community of Castilla y León is the largest producer of coal in Spain. Coal reserves bring energy security but contribute to climate change (...)
News published on FEDARENE – energy agencies
Consult the source
Picture credit: Depositphotos