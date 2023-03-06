Spain as an energy island: securing through connection

Read this conversation with Alfonso Arroyo Gonzalez, FEDARENE Vice-President for Renewable Energy Sources about the energy transition towards renewables in the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León and the significance of creating a European electricity market through interconnections.

The Autonomous Community of Castilla y León is the largest producer of coal in Spain. Coal reserves bring energy security but contribute to climate change (...)

Picture credit: Depositphotos