    Solar developers may benefit from a new stormwater calculator

    Solar developers may benefit from a new stormwater calculator

    Stormwater management practices, permitting, and regulations at solar sites often do not account for the unique characteristics of large-scale solar installations, according to a new Department of Energy (DOE) funded study.

    Land change due to solar PV installations can differ considerably from residential and commercial development regulated by federal Clean Water Act stormwater standards. 

    The study by the Great Plains Institute, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the University of Minnesota, and Fresh Energy found that key drivers of stormwater runoff were not included in regulation. Those factors include soil compaction, soil depth, ground cover establishment, and the distance between solar arrays.

    (...)

    News published on Renewable Energy World

    Read the article

     

     adaptation
     decarbonation
     depollution
     ecological transition
     electricity
     energy efficiency
     photovoltaic
     renovation
     resilience
     resilient city
     renewable energies
     self-consumption
     smart city
     Solar sites
     PV panels
     large-scale solar installations
     regulation

