SmartBuilt4EU Final Conference: ‘Smart buildings in Europe’ Register now!

The world is evolving at a rapid pace, and the advancement of technology has been a significant contributor. Therefore, as technology continues to advance, buildings are becoming smarter and more efficient, leading to a more sustainable and comfortable future.

As a result, the concept of smart buildings has emerged as a promising solution to optimize energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve occupants' comfort and safety. The “Smart Buildings in Europe” Final Public Conference, organized by the SmartBuilt4EU H2020 project and the European Commission, aims to explore these advancements and their potential for the future of sustainable living.

The SmartBuilt4EU project is a research and innovation program that aims to support the sustainable built environment by integrating smart technologies into buildings. The project is funded by the European Union and brings together stakeholders from academia, industry, and government. The “Smart Buildings in Europe” Conference is one of the project's initiatives to promote smart and sustainable building technologies.

The conference will take place in Brussels, the heart of Europe, on March 23rd, 2023 from 8:45 to 15:50 CET. However, attendees can join the event online from anywhere in the world. This unique opportunity to participate in a global discussion is a chance not to be missed.

Whether you're an engineer, architect, building owner, or simply interested in sustainable technology, this conference is the ideal place to gain insights and knowledge about the latest trends and innovations in smart buildings. With the ability to attend the conference online, it's accessible to anyone interested in this important topic.

The conference will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and presentations from leading experts in the field of smart building technology. The conference will cover all aspects of smart buildings, from the latest trends to emerging technologies and future developments. Attendees will learn about the latest advances in areas such as energy efficiency, smart lighting, intelligent heating and cooling systems, and more. The conference will also cover important topics like building automation, data analytics, and the integration of renewable energy sources into building systems.

One of the key themes of the conference is the role that smart buildings play in achieving Europe's ambitious sustainability goals. The European Union aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2050. The “Smart Buildings in Europe” Conference will provide attendees with insights and knowledge on how smart buildings can help achieve these goals.

One of the most exciting parts of the conference is the opportunity to connect and network with other professionals in the field. Whether it's sharing ideas, finding potential partners for collaboration, or simply meeting like-minded individuals, the conference provides an excellent opportunity for building new relationships.

Another advantage of the online format is that attendees can participate in the conference from the comfort of their own homes or offices, eliminating the need for travel and accommodations. This makes it a more accessible and affordable option for those who may not have been able to attend in person.

Overall, The "Smart Buildings in Europe" conference is a fantastic opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in this field and connect with other professionals who share the same passion for sustainability and technology. Join us on March 23rd, 2023, to be part of this groundbreaking event.

Find out more and register online to attend here!