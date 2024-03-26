Skills development in the EU building sector

This article delves into the multifaceted realm of skills development in Europe's construction and building sector, exploring the critical role it plays in shaping the industry's future. How is Europe investing in education, training, and professional development to create a workforce equipped to tackle the upcoming challenges, such as the decarbonisation of the building stock?

As we navigate the 21st century, the demands made on the construction and building sector have never been more dynamic, with growing challenges and opportunities due to technological advancement and sustainability goals. To meet these demands the sector must evolve, and at the forefront of this evolution is the essential need for skills development.

