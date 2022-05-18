SITeau 7: the must-attend event for water and wastewater stakeholders

The SITeau will hold its 7th edition on June 7, 8 and 9, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Casablanca and promises to offer opportunities for exchanges, meetings and markets to exhibitors and participants.

The commitments of States expressed at the COP and social demands place water as a priority axis, followed by agriculture and health whose interactions with this resource are no longer to be demonstrated. Morocco's position as a bridge between the two shores of the Mediterranean, illustrated by its return to the African Union and its presence through numerous public and private groups, makes it a gateway for international investment in this region. However, several challenges, including the spectre of climate change and the need for water security, require solutions.

SITeau will contribute to the reflection/action. It proposes to explore the place of water in the new development model, integrating the paradigms of "climate change, ecological transition and territories", with a view to proposing innovative solutions, contextualizing methodologies and improved governance scenarios.

This process requires an evolution in the modes of production, valorisation and consumption by considering public approaches and their regulatory and fiscal levers.

The SITeau is usually part of the preparation and/or capitalization processes of the World Water Forums, events initiated by the World Water Council and whose 9th Edition will be held in Dakar in March 2022.

