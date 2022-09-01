Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Save the date! 16th September Energy Day with ProGETonE and e-SAFE projects!!

     

    We are organizing a cluster event in the framework of the European Sustainable Energy Week.  This Energy Day event will promote exchanges and synergies between ProGETonE and eSAFE projects. The session will include presentations and debates addressing technological challenges, regulatory barriers and lessons learnt from both initiatives, addressing deep energy renovation strategies combined with seismic strengthening approaches.

     Here you can find:

     

    As a reminder, here below the main data of the event:

    · Where?  Athens
    · When?   16th of September from 14.00 to 20.00 CET time.
    · How ?     Hybrid event, so combining both physical and online participation.

     

    Do not miss it!   You can find more information in the EUSEW website.

     

    #deeprenovation #seismicsafety #EnergyEfficiency #H2020 #EUproject #Housing #HorizonEurope

    Athens & online
    16/09 - 16/09/2022
     deep renovation
     seismic safety
     energy days
     EUSEW

