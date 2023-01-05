Sarajevo to introduce heat pumps in district heating system

To resolve the big issue of air pollution due to the firewood and coal heating in houses and the use of natural gas and heavy fuel oil in district heating, the city of Sarajevo is about to launch several projects to install heat pumps for the district heating system.

Those projects will be part of a joint activity of city authorities and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In particular, they foresee the development of an 18 MW heat pump plant utilizing treated wastewater at 10 degrees Celsius and a 21 MW heat pump plant utilizing city drinking water at 12 degrees Celsius.

Photo from Milana Jovanov on Unsplash

News published on Build Up News

