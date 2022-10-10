Renewable electricity in 5GDHC, an innovative way to decarbonise European cities!

Heating & Cooling sector represents 50% of EU’s total energy consumption for building & industry sector. Facing the current geopolitical and climate crisis, 5th generation for district heating and cooling grids and local renewable energies have a key role to play in the energy transition. Considering 5GDHC grids mostly rely on heat recovery, renewable and local energy sources, this webinar will explore deeper synergies between renewable electricity and innovative DHC grids. This event is co-organised by Celsius Initiative and D2Grids project and will be held on November 02 from 10:00am to 11:30am (CET +2 or CEST).

More specifically, we will explore the technical, legal, economic and organisational relevance of integrating local renewable electricity and heat production with local needs for heating, cooling, and electricity (from buildings and urban structures to charging stations for electric vehicles).

Furthermore, we will learn from the experience of the pioneers developing the Paris, Brunssum and Glasgow D2Grids pilot sites which are experimenting self-consumption electricity from solar panels.

Find below the preliminary agenda of this webinar:

Introduction

Presentation of the NWE Interreg project D2Grids & Celsius Initiative

Context: the current climate crisis and recent tensions on energy resources encourage energetic autonomy at a territory scale through the use of renewable energy.

Solutions exist separately for heating/cooling and electricity, but some are needed to connect the best practices of both

Presentation of how 5th generation district heating and cooling couples both

Presentation of 5GDHC

Presentation of the use of solar energy

Q/A

Round table with representatives of the 3 pilot sites of D2Grids: Paris-Saclay (FR), Brunssum (NL) and Glasgow (UK)

Presentation of the technical aspect of their project

Comparison of the legal constraints and opportunities for the self-production of electricity by district heating networks operators

Benefits and challenges they met

Q/A

Discussions and conclusions

About D2Grids project:

The European D2GRIDS project, which aims to develop 5th generation local energy loops, has been extended following the 2nd Interreg NWE capitalisation call in 2021. Since then, a specific D2Grids consortium has worked on combining best practices in 5GDHC networks with best practices in local renewable electricity generation, distribution, storage, and management.



About the Celsius Initiative:

Celsius is a demand driven collaboration hub for efficient, integrated heating and cooling solutions supporting cities in their energy transition to carbon-neutral systems. Focusing on cities’ needs, it connects its members to exchange on climate and environmental policies, foster innovation, leading to solutions that accelerate sustainable development in Europe and across the world.

