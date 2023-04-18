Reducing energy costs in the industrial sector

We are pleased to announce our upcoming webinar where our experts discuss consumption and savings in the industrial sector to help you identify areas of improvement and opportunities, using real-life examples. Hosted by our team of energy experts, the webinar will take place on Wednesday the 4th of May at 11am.

As you know, the industrial sector plays a vital role in the economy of any country, but it is also one of the largest consumers of energy worldwide. As per the IEA, the industrial sector accounted for 38% (169 EJ) of total global final energy use in 2021. Thus, this makes it imperative for industries to be aware of their energy consumption and take measures to reduce their energy costs.

This webinar will provide you with insights on how to identify areas of improvement and opportunities in your industrial site. Indeed, with the rising cost of energy, we understand that you are looking for ways to reduce your energy consumption and save costs. But, at Dexma we also know this can be a daunting task as industrial processes are often energy-intensive, making it challenging to identify energy-saving opportunities.

Strategies you can adopt to reduce your energy Costs

Fortunately, there are several strategies that manufacturers can put in place to reduce their energy costs and lower their bills, which maybe you have already adopted.

Energy audit

The first step is to conduct an Energy Audit to measure and understand your energy consumption. This step involves tracking your energy usage and identifying areas where energy is being wasted. By doing so, you can make informed decisions on where to focus your energy-saving efforts.

Energy-efficient technologies and processes

Another strategy is the implementation of energy-efficient technologies and processes. Or in other words, upgrading to more energy-efficient equipment and optimising your production processes. Indeed, this is one of the most effective ways to reduce energy consumption. For instance, you can replace outdated machinery with new ones and include more energy-efficient models, such as energy-efficient lighting, heating, and cooling systems. Of course, investing in energy-efficient equipment may require a significant upfront cost, but it can result in long-term savings in energy costs.

Standardised management across production sites

In addition to the above points, a crucial aspect of energy savings is the standardisation of management across several production sites. By implementing standardised energy management processes, you can ensure that all your production sites are operating optimally and in line with best practices. This involves establishing standard operating procedures and policies for energy management and implementing training programmes to ensure that employees not only understand their roles and responsibilities in reducing energy consumption but also feel involved in the process.

Optimise production processes

Finally, you should optimise your production processes. Doing so can help you reduce energy consumption by eliminating waste and improving efficiency. Such a measure involves identifying areas where energy is being used inefficiently, such as equipment running when it is not needed, and implementing measures to reduce energy consumption. For instance, you could use automated controls to turn off equipment when it is not needed or optimise production schedules to reduce energy use during peak periods etc.



Implementing an energy management system

To complement the above-mentioned strategies, we would like to highlight the implementation of an Energy Management System (EMS), which is the most cost-effective strategy.

At Dexma, we understand the importance of energy savings for industrial industries, and we have developed a platform to help you monitor and analyse your energy consumption in real-time. Our platform provides automated alerts when there is a deviation in energy consumption, enabling you to take corrective actions promptly. It also integrates seamlessly with existing hardware and software, making it easy for industries to adopt it without significant disruption to their operations.

With our Energy Management System, you will track and analyse your energy consumption across all your production sites, identify areas of improvement, and implement energy-saving measures proactively.

Additionally, our EMS provides real-time analytics and reports, enabling tracking of your progress towards your energy-saving goals. This makes it easy for you to quantify your energy savings, which is an essential step in identifying areas where further improvements can be made.

Would you be interested in implementing an Energy Management System to ease your day-to-day but you are not sure to understand how it works? In this webinar, our Experts will make a demo of the platform's use so that you can have a better understanding.

What is included in this Webinar focused on the industrial sector?

In this 30-minute session, our speakers will delve into topics such as energy consumption in factories, measuring energy consumption effectively, and getting the real value of consumption. But not only…they will also talk about the integration of renewable energies in your plant, means of measuring your production and energy consumption, and the use of automatic alerts to avoid energy consumption deviations.

We understand the importance of decarbonisation and sustainability in the industrial sector and their impact on your productivity. This is why our experts will discuss this in detail and provide you with insights on how to minimise your environmental footprint while optimising the use of your equipment.

During the webinar, we will also address the benefits of standardising the management of several production sites, and the use of the Dexma platform with your existing hardware and software to help you to monitor and analyse your energy consumption in real time and take corrective actions when necessary.

How does it sound to you?

If you are interested in reducing energy costs in your industrial facilities, then this webinar is a must-attend! We will use real-life examples to illustrate how you can reduce your energy costs and improve your operational efficiency.

We encourage you to register even if the time of the webinar doesn’t suit you! You will receive the recording of the webinar by email the following day.



