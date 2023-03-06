Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Recapturing excess heat could power most of Europe, say experts

    Recapturing excess heat could power most of Europe, say experts

    Preventing heat waste largely being ignored as solution to energy crisis, say environmental campaigners.

    Excess heat produced across Europe could almost power the entire region but preventing this waste is largely being ignored as a solution to the energy crisis, say environmental experts.

    “The global energy crisis is a wakeup call to stop wasting energy,” said Toby Morgan, senior manager for the built environment at Climate Group, an environmental not-for-profit. “Now, more than ever, we need to make better use of the energy we already produce, we simply can’t afford to let it literally escape out the window. Energy efficiency improvements, like capturing and recycling excess heat, are absolutely critical to lower fossil fuel demand and lower bills.”

    (...)

    News published on The Guardian

    Read the article

    Picture credit: Depositphotos

