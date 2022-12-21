Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    QTS refits Dutch datacenter to warm thousands of homes with waste heat

    QTS refits Dutch datacenter to warm thousands of homes with waste heat

    Thousands of residents living in the Groningen region of The Netherlands will soon find their homes warmed by waste heat from local datacenters.

    QTS is latest datacenter operator to team up with local utility WarmteStad to connect their facility to the Groningen district heating grid. Doing so required the construction of a specialized plant, which captures and concentrates the heat generated by the datacenter before distributing it via existing water pipes.

    (...)

     

    News published on The Register

    Consult the source

     

    Photo credit: Depositphoto

     climate
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     electricity
     geothermal energy
     heat network
     low energy building
     resilient city
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     self-consumption
     Data center
     Energy
     Buildings
     energy efficiency
     heatingandcooling
     heat
     heat grid

    Author of the page

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 21/12/2022 - 12:00

    Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     climate
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     electricity
     geothermal energy
     heat network
     low energy building
     resilient city
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     self-consumption
     Data center
     Energy
     Buildings
     energy efficiency
     heatingandcooling
     heat
     heat grid

    On the network on the same themes